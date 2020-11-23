New health department orders and enforcements in Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — New health department orders and stronger enforcements coming out of the governor’s press conference Monday.

The administration is suspending alcohol sales on the night before Thanksgiving, which is traditionally one of the biggest drinking nights of the year.

Between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday, bars and restaurants will not be permitted to serve beer and liquor in the commonwealth.

The Department of Health implemented a ‘stay at home’ advisory effective Monday. It’s an “advisory, not a shut down” according to the governor. The order is for Pennsylvanians to stay home unless entirely necessary

“In order to stay safe, we ought to stay home. It’s vital that every Pennsylvanian takes these mitigation steps seriously because what we have to keep in mind is when we talk about COVID, the number is not just a number it represents a person,” Governor Wolf said.

The administration announced a new enforcement plan that includes liability protection for businesses, enforcing the now strengthened masking order.

