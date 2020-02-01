New GSA Club begins at Danville Area High School

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of students in Montour County is making sure the LGBTQ community has a safe space to go.

They set up a goal in the beginning of the school year and watched their dream come to fruition. The students tell Eyewitness News they’ve been working on this club for months and they’re grateful to finally have it established.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, high school students in the LGBTQ community are almost five times as likely to attempt suicide compared to heterosexual students.

“With the increased problem I think it’s really, really important we have somewhere where these kids can go,” freshman Colleen Fish said.

It’s why this group of kids at Danville Area High School have created the new GSA Club, standing for Gay Straight Alliance or Gender Sexuality Alliance.

“What we had in mind when we first wanted to start the club was just to have a place to unite and have a sense of community,” junior Emma Varano said.

So far the group already has between 10 and 15 members after receiving official approval by the school board last week. Club members say it’s been difficult, including being harassed by other students.

“Kids yelling slurs at members in the hallways, stuff on Snapchat. Just taking pictures of our posters saying that we’re mentally behind,” Varano said.

Thalia Hahn tells Eyewitness News there was even once instance of someone making a direct threat of physical harm.

“It was very disappointing to know that all these students that I’m alongside in my classes have such a negative output on our community. The best thing we could’ve done was approach them calmly,” Hahn said.

“When it happens and it crosses a line, as a school district and as administrators in the school district, we deal with it and we work through a lot of scenarios and situations,” Chris Johns, director of student affairs and services at the high school, said.

Now these motivated students say they have set a goal of educating the general school population on tolerance and more importantly, acceptance.

“Two of my three siblings are part of the LGBTQ community as well as am I and I just thought it was really important hearing about their experience that we have a place that was safe and healthy and somewhere we could talk about and work through these things,” freshman Gwyneth Beiter said.

GSA Club members tell Eyewitness News the next steps moving forward include fundraising so they can attend the Pride march in New York this summer.

GSA Club members say they plan to put up posters and signs to help campaign and gain more members.