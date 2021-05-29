New group of future teachers graduate from Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A graduation ceremony occurred early Saturday evening in Wilkes-Barre for some future teachers of America.

The ceremony began at 5 p.m. for this year’s graduates from Wilkes University’s School of Education.

The students were surrounded by friends, family and faculty inside the McHale Athletic Center on campus.













The pandemic has been a trying time for educators, including these future teachers whose student teaching was impacted by the COVID crisis.

