New Golf Training Center Opens in Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An old Pocono Elementary Center has been transformed into an indoor training facility for district athletes.

The ribbon was cut on Wednesday for a new state of the art golf training facility. It’s located at the former Pocono Elementary School in Tannersville which closed a few years ago.

The former cafeteria was transformed into a golf lover’s dream allowing Pocono Mountain students who often have to battle the elements in the area a place to train year-round.

Artificial turf greens, a simulator and golf cages are part of the facility.

“It’s just a place where you could play. It just, before we weren’t always able to play and workout together as a team during the offseason. Now we can all work together” Said Dylan Hannig.

“Instead of coming out in the summer or the spring and trying to find their swings again, starting to become golfers again. Through being here all winter and spring, they will be golfers. They’ll be ready to go outdoors” added Brian Fitzpatrick, Pocono Mountain East Coach

Last year the school opened a baseball training facility in the former school. The projects were paid for through partnerships and grants.