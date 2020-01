(WBRE/WYOU) — A big announcement at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg will mean hundreds of jobs for the Poconos.

Giant Food Stores plans to build a supermarket in Pocono Summit on a piece of land at a corner of Interstate 380 and Route 940. Plans are to have the 66,000-square-foot store open sometime next year.

The announcement comes just a few months after Giant opened a new location in East Stroudsburg. This will mark the third Giant Supermarket in Monroe County.