New garbage cans installed in Stroudsburg

(WBRE/WYOU) — New, high-tech trashcans in Stroudsburg both compact the garbage and send a signal when the cans are full.

DPW crews installed the brand new solar-powered, compacting garbage cans as well as recycling cans in the borough. There are 30 cans in total. The hope is to cut down on household trash that sometimes fills the old garbage cans.

The borough currently has county waste pick up the garbage four days a week. The new compacting cans will send an alert when filled so it may cut down on the number of days needed to pick up the trash.

“It’s something different! Some of the bigger cities are doing it so it’s really good that we have it here in Stroudsburg and a lot of people had a lot of positive things to say,” Stroudsburg DPW director Brian Ace said.

The new cans cost nearly a quarter-million dollars. A grant helped cover the cost.