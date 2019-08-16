Keep WBRE!

New footage released of violent standoff in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WBRE/WYOU) — New video is emerging of the violent standoff in Philadelphia that left six police officers wounded.

A video from a doorbell camera shows officers entering the home moments before shots are heard ringing out. A woman can be seen ducking and running for cover as more police arrive on the scene.

The footage also shows the moment a police officer falls out the front door as another officer runs to his aid.

The shooting and ensuing standoff began when police officers attempted to serve a narcotics warrant for 36-year-old Maurice Hill.

Hill eventually surrendered to police after several hours.

