New EMS program coming to Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of rural townships in Lycoming County have come together to create an EMS program.

This is first collaboration of this kind in northern Lycoming County. The northern Lycoming EMS Program has been in the works for years, but now it’s a reality. Four municipalities have joined forces to extend emergency care in the county.

“I’m really glad to see it happen,” Ralston Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Orr said.

Hepburn, Lycoming, Lewis, and Macintyre Municipalities have come together to form the Northern Lycoming EMS Program.

“We are going to present 12-hour days, 365 days a year staffing our ambulances with volunteer EMS firefighters,” Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Nathan Confer said.

The townships bought into the program for $30,000 per year for a three-year contract. Orr says this alliance was a no-brainer.

“If there’s something big going, there’s all three of us there so we work well together. So it’s not like it’s your territory or my territory it’s everybody’s and we’re all there for the same reason,” Orr said.

The number of firefighter volunteers is declining and Confer says it’s been challenging to keep up with emergency services.

“We’re doing more with less people, so we’re relying on more mutual aid partners and more help and we aren’t getting it. So we’re going to have to start doing something drastic and we’re going to have to pay,” Confer said.

They will use these funds for new staff, with the hopes of bringing in more firefighters.

“We’re just trying to get to that next level where we have somebody staffed during the times that the volunteers are working,” Hepburn Township Supervisor Heath Heller said.

“I would encourage our youth to take a look at how you can get involved in your community and the volunteer fire services is a great spot for that to happen,” 84th District State Representative Joe Hamm said.

Time is of the essence and they’re eager to get this program up and running by the spring. All the fire departments in the Northern Lycoming EMS Program are hiring.