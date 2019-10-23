New e-prescription law for controlled substances

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A major change is coming to your neighborhood drug store effective Thursday.

It all has to do with how pharmacies fill prescriptions for controlled substances. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller explains how a new law aims to help in the ongoing fight against opioid abuse.

Hanging on a wall at Harrold’s Pharmacy in Wilkes-Barre are paper prescriptions dating back to 1909 including some for controlled substances.

“So here’s another one, morphine,” said Harrold’s Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Bruce Lefkowitz, RPH.

Paper prescriptions for powerful painkillers become a permanent thing of the past under Pennsylvania Act 96 of 2018. It requires a physician’s office to directly transmit opioid prescriptions to a pharmacy.

Mr. Lefkowitz said, “As a pharmacist, we often run into the fact of patients possibly diverting the prescription or altering the prescription so having an electronic prescription for us as a pharmacist is really going to help.”

Mr. Lefkowitz pointed out an e-script which contained the names of the patient and prescriber along with the drug and how it should be taken. Compare that to an example of a paper prescription a particular patient brought in that appeared altered to require 100 tablets.

He said, “We’re not really sure about the quantity because it looks like it was changed from what could have been a 1. It could have been a 16.”

There are some exceptions to the new law including veterinarians and emergency room physicians. The state has also granted exemption status to some physicians who still need to get up to speed electronically. The exemption will last for one year.

When asked about the new law’s expected impact, Pennsylvania Pharmacy Association Past President Eric Pusey, RPH said, “Currently, 80 percent of all prescribers do prescribe electronically and we’re anticipating that it will be between 94 and 97 percent.”

It will create not a paper trail, but an e-trail. Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said, “Electronic method is clearly a better way of tracking it and then also having it in place with the system that we do have.”

The new regulation leaves community members like John Fisher of Wilkes-Barre cautiously optimistic that it will help curb the opioid crisis.

“So this should end a lot of that but who knows,” he said.

Penalties for violating the electronic prescription law are $100 per violation for the first 10 violations. After that, it’s $250 per violation with a $5,000 per year cap.