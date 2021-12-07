New directors sworn in to Scranton School Board

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton School Board swore in new directors Monday including its first African-American member.

Tyrone Holmes is the first African-American to sit on the board and to be elected to a public position in Scranton’s history. Tara Yanni replaced Katie Gilmartin as the president of the board.

Gilmartin was president for the past two years. Ro Hume was appointed vice president. Together the new leaders hope to build the district back and out of financial recovery.

“If you take our unions, our board that is now strong and our administration and have the three work together. Not only towards working in the education, the recovery plan and also towards fair funding,” Yanni said.

“We’re going to be able to do a lot more things and restore a lot of the programs that we have lost due to the fact of lack of funding. Looking forward to bringing back pre-K and music, library and adding programs,” Homes said.

The school board will be holding a special meeting January 3rd to fill an empty two-year seat on the board. Applications were due by December 17th.