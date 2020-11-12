New developments in Luzerne County 911 “glitter bomb” case

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments have come out in the investigation into a “glitter bomb” that was sent to Luzerne County 911 in September. 

The package, when opened, sends glitter into the immediate area. 

According to court documents, a Plains Township Firefighter, Lawrence Long, admitted to sending the package and pleaded guilty to a Non-Traffic Citation of Harassment. Long paid a $300 fine.

Plains Township officials confirm that Long has been suspended from his position, but would not go into further details saying it is a personal matter.

Plains Township solicitor Stephen Menn tells Eyewitness News that Long took full responsibility for the incident.  Efforts to reach Long for comment are ongoing by Eyewitness News.

