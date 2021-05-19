New details uncovered in burglary, assault resulting in one death

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Scranton man has been charged after police say he and four others burglarized and assaulted the victim in the house Monday, before the victim broke free and shot of one the attackers dead.

According to the criminal complaint, a female suspect contacted the victim asking to meet up at his residence. The victim stated upon arrival, the female walked up to the residence and he did not see her in a vehicle. They talked for approximately 30 minutes before she asked if he wanted to get food, which he declined. She then asked to use the restroom.

The victim said after they entered the house, he heard footsteps coming up the stairs. He tried to exit with the female when four men in hoodies and blue bandanas started punching and kicking him. He says they chased him throughout the house and tried to force him into a closet. He asked them several times what they wanted and they did not respond and continued to strike him.

The victim says he was able to break free and went into the garage where he grabbed a firearm. He then fired several rounds of shots before fleeing in his vehicle.

Police say they arrived on the scene where they found one male lying in the grass with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. They say the victim was driving down McKinley Way when he pulled up to troopers and exited his vehicle screaming, “they were trying to kill me!”

A short time later investigators were called to the hospital for a female with a gunshot wound. She gave her side of the story, identifying 23-year-old Unique Rainey of Scranton who drove her to the victim’s house and to the hospital, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say there were several video surveillance cameras that confirmed the victim’s account. The other actors have not been identified at this time.