New details revealed about night of deadly Poconos shooting

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shocking words from the survivor of a deadly shooting played out in court.

The Monroe County District Attorney released new details of what happened the night a couple went exploring and ended up riddled with bullets.

Randy Halterman was charged with homicide and attempted homicide after he told police he shot two people who broke into his property on Paradise trail in Stroud Township.

But new details from the prosecution suggest, if that was really all Halterman did, both victims might have made it out alive.

“All we saw was a gun and I got shot. And he pushed me and I ran down the stairs and I tripped and fell and Adam fell on top of me because he kept shooting,” shooting victim Chasity Frailey said.

Speaking to detectives from her hospital bed on the night of the shooting, Frailey described the events that took place earlier that evening.

“We were going to go exploring,” Frailey said.

Frailey says she and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Adam Schultz believed they were exploring an abandoned structure. The couple entered the unlocked building and announced their presence.

The place was filled with debris. After about half an hour, they walked up a small stairway. Its alleged that’s when Halterman shot them from behind a dark curtain.

When asked by a detective ‘Did he say anything to you before he shot?’, Frailey replied: “No he just shot. We didn’t know anybody was there, we didn’t see his face, nothing. All we saw was a gun and ‘bang’.”

They made it to the bottom of the steps. Schultz pleaded for their lives but the suspect fired several more rounds striking him in the chest and head.

“He put his hands up and he said ‘Please stop! We didn’t know anybody was here, we said hello, we knocked.’ He was literally on his knees and the guy shot him,” Frailey said.

She hid under her boyfriend’s body as Halterman called 911. Halterman told police he shot the couple in self-defense.

First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso states use of deadly force in self defense can only be driven by fear of imminent death or serious bodily injury.

Detective Emily Raymond testified Halterman said he kept shooting Schultz because he wanted closure. He didn’t “trust the system” and he “couldn’t let them get away.”

Judge Michael Muth said this was not evidence of self-defense, but of murder. Throughout the recording, Frailey can be heard repeatedly asking if Schultz was okay.

Frailey was shot in the stomach and flown to a hospital. Schultz suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple shared a one-year-old daughter.

After the four-hour-long preliminary hearing, Judge Muth said he found enough evidence to send the case to court for trial.