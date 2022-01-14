New details released, police still looking for suspect in check cashing fraud

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple suspects related to the theft and fraudulent cashing of a check from earlier in December.

On December 10 a check was stolen from a car in Hazel Township, according to police a silver Chrysler Pacifica bearing Maryland plates was rented from Enterprise in Lehighton and used during this theft. On December 13, the silver car was returned and the same individual rented a maroon Chrysler Pacifica with Pennsylvania Plates from the same Enterprise in Lehighton.

Both cars were rented by Don Marc who gave a Miami, Florida address. The secondary driver was listed as Michelle Leach who gave a Baldwinsville, New York address.

Police say the maroon car was used by an unidentified suspect (pictured below) on December 14 when a woman attempted to cash a stolen check using a stolen PA driver’s license and Fidelity Bank card at the Fidelity Bank in Peckville. The person who rented the car was not in the vehicle at the time of the check-cashing attempt according to police.

Unidentified Suspect

Unidentified Suspect

The driver of the car who the police have not yet identified is believed to be a suspect of similar crimes in Montoursville.

There was another female involved, identified as Cherylynn Diamond (Pictured below) who, police say, has ties to Monroe County but is believed to be homeless in Wilkes-Barre at this time.

Cherylynn Diamond

Police ask that anyone with information regarding these individuals or their crimes contact them as soon as possible.