New details emerge of Wilkes-Barre shooting from Tuesday night

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) New details have been released on the Wilkes-Barre shooting Tuesday night.

Police were dispatched to the area of Garfield and South Franklin Streets for a report of several people fighting.

They say while the caller was on the phone with 911, several shots were fired. When authorities arrived, all parties fled the area. Soon after, police received a call from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital reporting a male gunshot victim with gunshot wounds to his leg.

According to the release, detectives reported to the hospital to speak to the victim, who was uncooperative.

Detectives are reviewing videos from the area.

The suspect is still unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.