New details emerge from Plains Township murder-suicide

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say an investigation uncovers what actually happened during a dispute that turned deadly between neighbors, on Monday morning.

After receiving a 9-1-1 call about shots fired on West Bergh Street, Plains Township, police arrived on the scene finding James and Lisa Goy deceased outside their home. Police also found Jeffrey Spaide, a neighbor, deceased in his home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After further investigation, police were able to speak with witnesses and gather video surveillance of the neighbors in prior disputes.

According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, on Monday morning, Spaide was shoveling snow from his driveway while the Goys were shoveling snow off their cars and then dumping the snow onto Spaide’s property.

They say Spaide asked them to stop which started an argument between the two parties. Mr. Goy allegedly threw the tool he was using to clean off his car and approached Spaide in the street ‘cocking his fists.’

Spaide retreated inside while the Goys proceeded yelling at him. Police say Mr. Goy threatened Spaide and is seen making obscene gestures at him.

Seconds later, Spaide returned outside with a handgun, in which the Goys acknowledge and continue yelling from the street.

The report says Spaide then fired multiple shots from a close distance and both individuals were struck by the gunfire.

Spaide is then seen going back inside his home again, then returning with another weapon and firing again at the Goys.

He then retreats back inside, a witness then saw Spaide pacing back and forth in front of a window.

As police approached the scene, another gunshot was heard in which they believe was the self-inflicted gunshot by Spaide.

The Luzerne County coroner has scheduled a medical examination for Wednesday.