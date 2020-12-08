New COVID-19 testing location opening in Hazle Township by LVHN

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Lehigh Valley Health Network is opening a second COVID-19 Assess and Test location in Hazle Township.

The new location is inside the Coordinated Health-Hazle Township facility at 26 Station Circle, Hazle Township. The facility is opening due to the increased demand for COVID-19 testing.

There are guidelines to limit volume and patient exposure. Only people with COVID-like symptoms will be tested at these facilities.

Testing will not be offered to those who do not have symptoms, did not have a significant exposure to the virus or those who require clearance testing for work, school, or travel.