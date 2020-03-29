New coronavirus test could produce results in five minutes

LAKE BLUFF, ILLINOIS (WBRE/WYOU) — In what could be a major breakthrough in fast, effective coronavirus testing, Abbott Labs announced a new test that they say can deliver results in as little as five minutes.

Illinois-based Abbott Labs got the green light from the Food and Drug Administration to get the tests out to health care providers as early as next week. The company claims the portable test can detect negative results in 13 minutes and positive results in less than five right on site where the patient sample is collected.

Abbott Labs will now ramp up manufacturing to deliver 50,000 tests to medical providers every day.

Abbott executives say, combined, their tests can be produced and distributed at a volume of five million a month.