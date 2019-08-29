New city-owned/leased vehicle policy for Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton will conduct its own audit.

Part of that audit will allow the city to understand what it needs to do in the future when it comes to employees using city vehicles. The audit comes after the city fire chief used his work-issued car on a vacation trip to New Jersey. For the first time, Mayor Wayne Evans is working on a policy for those who operate city vehicles.

“In lieu of common sense sometimes you have to have rules and now we’re going to have rules that everyone can follow,” Evans said.

Evans recently issued a policy to non-union employees who operate a city-owned or leased vehicle that it must remain within city limits. Evans says one policy is simply not enough when it comes to around 80 city-issued credit cards.

“We’re going to have a mileage log, a monthly mileage log they are going to turn in each month at the end of the month to the fleet manager so we will be able to track that,” Evans said.

Evans says employees will now be held responsible. He adds that the policy will also help the city see where it can save money if employees are traveling too much for their job.

“Well it’s about time they do it because they need to crack down on all the city employees,” Chris Gallagher of Scranton said.

Gallagher has lived in Scranton for decades and has seen corruption unfold. He says he’s starting to see accountability happening in Scranton.

“But here anything is possible,” Gallagher said.

Evans says the city employed a fleet manager in the past. He says he plans to bring the position back to the city to oversee mileage records and other duties.

“We’re going to designate one of the employees down at DPW that’s involved with that to be the person,” Evans said.

Now with the city controller conducting the audit, she will be looking at how gas cards were used over the past three years. Did employees use them for business or personal use?

Council members wrote a letter to the city controller asking for an audit to be done. It’s unknown when that audit will start.