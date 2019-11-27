New charges filed after death of infant involved in assault

(WBRE/WYOU) — New charges have been filed after the death of an infant involved in an assault in October.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Stonington, Jahrid Josef Burgess, 19, and Samantha Jo Delcamp, 24, were charged with criminal homicide after Delcamp’s daughter, Arabella Parker, died November 22.

The initial assault took place in October when police say Burgess severely beat the child, who suffered a brain injury requiring a part of her brain to be removed as well as broken ribs and other injuries.