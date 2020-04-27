New challenges for sanitation workers

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Because so many people are staying home, sanitation workers are noticing an increase in garbage throughout our area.

Eyewitness News went to Lackawanna County to see how trash collectors are dealing with the new set of challenges.

“Everybody is home. Not just the garbage but they’re cleaning their houses, their basements, their attics. We actually have an extra truck out the last month. It has doubled at least, maybe better than that,” Mike Judge, director of public works said.

“They can bundle everything in one spot instead of throwing it all over the place. That’s what they’re doing now, a lot of them. Not everybody, a lot of people are perfect. Then you still have your few that, all over the ground,” John McKenna of Dunmore DPW said.

“It’s not easy and these guys are here every week the same time. You can set your clock by our crew. And I just want to give a big thank you to our DPW and everyone that’s out. All the essential employees that are out there,” Dunmore resident Patrick Loughney said.

“They’re all using rubber gloves underneath their gloves. We gave them shields to wear if they want to wear them but it’s tough to work like that, you know what I mean? There’s no restaurants open so they take their breaks in their cars here (at DPW headquarters). Big difference now with the way things are running here. Big difference. We tell them be careful every day,” Judge said.