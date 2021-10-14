New Center for Ethics and Excellence in Public Service announced at University of Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An area university is stepping up its efforts to serve its local community and beyond.

The University of Scranton announced Thursday the launch of its Center for Ethics and Excellence in Public Service. The center will develop new educational and networking opportunities for by providing training in the legal and ethical obligations of public servants.

It will also be a clearinghouse for information on local and state governments and officials in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“We hope that this center will be a source for regional public servants in 13 counties in northeastern Pennsylvania to understand how to build and keep the public trust while always seeking to accomplish their difficult but essential work in new and better ways,” University of Scranton vice president of academic affairs Dr. Jeffrey P. Gingerich said.

Focusing on ethics and public service, the center will also offer students internships, training programs, networking events with state and local government officials, and research opportunities.