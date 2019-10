(WBRE/WYOU) — The question of the day: What is your favorite Halloween candy?

M&M’s are this year’s favorite Halloween candy in the U.S. That’s according to Online Savings website Retail-Me-Not. The poppable treat edged last year’s favorite, Reese’s Cups. Those came in at number two.

Kit-Kats were third followed by Snickers, candy corn and Skittles.