New campaign aims to curb aggressive driving

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State and local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on aggressive driving with a new campaign.

Road rage, speeding, distracted driving, to name a few offenses. Over the next few weeks, you’re going to see a ramp-up in officers locally and across the state. Tuesday April 6th is a statewide day of aggressive driving enforcement.

“We’re looking for aggressive driving. We’re looking for people switching in and out of lanes, not using turn signals, texting while driving,” PSP Trooper First Class Bob Urban said.

This ongoing effort focuses on reducing crashes, fatalities, and injuries. Along with PennDOT and the Lackawanna County Highway Safety Program, the Lackawanna County’s District Attorney says road rage, speeding, and tailgating can all have very serious consequences.

“You combine that with drugs and alcohol, the risk even gets greater. We’ve estimated that over 50 percent of all highway fatalities include some form of aggressive driving,” Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said.

This is a team effort. Over the next few weeks, Pennsylvania State Police are working with several local police departments to increase enforcement.

“First you’re going to get pulled over and find out what the problem is and then we’ll investigate. From there, nine times out of 10 you’re probably going to get a traffic citation,” Urban said.

It’s also springtime. ‘Tis the season for road construction. Trooper Urban says that’s when they see a lot of aggressive driving take place.

“People get very frustrated when they get tied up, whether it’s traffic bumper to bumper on the interstate or in the city,” Urban said.

So leave extra time for yourself, slow down, and follow the laws of the road.

“You have to realize going only five to 10 miles faster is not going to get you to your destination faster,” Urban said.

“It’s important everyone operates their vehicles safely. Your life can literally change in an instant,” Powell said.

Slow down, take a breath, be safe, control your reaction to aggressive drivers. This increased effort goes through April 25th.