New calls for review of the case involving Shaheen Mackey’s death

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The calls continued Thursday for answers in the 2018 death of a man who died two days after an incident inside the Luzerne County Prison.

Shaheen Mackey, 41, from Berwick died at a hospital after the incident in June of 2018. The Luzerne County District Attorney determined there was no criminal wrong doing on the part of Corrections Officers.

The NAACP reached out to the State Attorney General Josh Shapiro to review the case. Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri also says he would welcome a review of the case by the attorney general or a third party.





A spokesperson for Shapiro says under state law the attorney general can only get involved in a case if requested by the Luzerne County District Attorney.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the latest developments in the case on later editions of Eyewitness News.