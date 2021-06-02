New Bradford County district attorney sworn in

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new district attorney is being sworn in in Bradford County.

Bradford County finally has a new district attorney. This comes after the former district attorney, Chad Salsman, resigned and pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges. Salsman was arrested back in February.

“For routinely assaulting women that he represented as a private attorney and his efforts to obstruct the investigation during his time as this county’s district attorney,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Now, Albert Ondrey is taking on the role.

“I was humbled that the judges called me and asked me to take over for district attorney. I believe I’m very qualified,” Ondrey said.

He says he’s been the Bradford County District Attorney’s first assistant from 2003 to 2019 and has over 20 years of experience in the office. He did not have much to say about Salsman.

“I really have no real comments other than I’d like to be able to restore trust in the office from the people of Bradford County,” Ondrey said.

“Let somebody start the ship rowing again in a new way,” Esther Watson of Bradford County said.

The people Eyewitness News spoke with say it’s time for someone new.

“You have to give him some time and let him see if they’re going to do the job like they should,” Watson said.

At the end of the day, the residents in Bradford County say they’re ready for new leadership and to see how the DA takes on his new role.