New bill would make it a felony if police officer is injured or dies during foot pursuit

(WBRE/WYOU) — PA Senate Bill 1085 makes it a felony if a police officer is injured or killed during a foot pursuit.

Mary Wilding helped develop the bill in honor of her son, John Wilding. In 2015 the 29-year-old Scranton police officer fell to his death while chasing three armed robbery suspects.

Tuesday the Felony Fleeing bill passed unanimously through the state senate judiciary committee and will now head to the appropriations committee.

Latest Videos