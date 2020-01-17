New bill would end practice of med students performing invasive procedures without patients’ knowledge

(WBRE/WYOU) — Medical students in Pennsylvania can actually perform invasive procedures without patients’ knowledge.

Now a new bill aims to end that practice. Right now, hospitals rely on general consent forms which don’t specify if procedures will be used for training purposes.

92 percent of medical students surveyed in 2018 say they have performed pelvic exams on patients who were under anesthesia. In total, only 10 states have passed laws against unauthorized pelvic exams.

“I think we should all take a moment to imagine what that would be like. To learn that while we were under anesthesia, in the care of a medical professional, we may have been violated,” Representative Elizabeth Fiedler (D), Philadelphia County said.

The bill would require medical institutions to receive patient consent for all procedures and exams performed under anesthesia by medical students or for training purposes.