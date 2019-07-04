New bill makes schools more secure, prevents teachers from being armed

Governor Wolf signs a bill supporters say will make schools more secure. But others worry it’s only inviting more guns into the classroom.

Senate bill 621 was presented to the governor last Thursday. It took a few days but ultimately the governor decided to sign that bill.

The bill amends part of the school security law that passed last year, giving school districts the option to arm school security officers or contracted security guards. It also allows sheriffs and deputy sheriffs to serve as school resource officers and identifies baseline training that all armed security personnel must go through.

“Our goal was to make sure that schools were able to do what they want to do as it relates to security. We’re just trying to clear the path for them. I think we did that. I think it’s going to make schools safer,” Senator Regan said.

Some folks were against the bill, worried that it would invite more guns into schools as well as allowing some school districts to use the door as a way to arm teachers, something the governor said he was considerate of before signing the bill.

“I don’t want this to be something that says to a math teacher, ‘I want you also to be in charge of security.’ I don’t want that,” Wolf said.

The bill prevents the arming of untrained, non-security personnel. Governor Wolf put out a statement Tuesday saying: “My administration worked to amend this bill to prevent it from allowing teachers to be armed. Pennsylvania law now makes clear that teachers may not be armed.”