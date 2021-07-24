New art project in Clarks Summit is a “bear”able sight to see

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An art project inspired by bears kicked off Saturday in Lackawanna County.

Bears in the Summit began with the unveiling of 10 bear statues throughout Clarks Summit which were decorated by local artists. Among the bears conceived out of archery foam, some include tile and even quilt.

The week-long community art project supported by the Lackawanna County Arts Council and Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority also offers a number of free, bear-themed activities including a “bear paw” scavenger hunt through some local shops, a meet the artist event, and live entertainment.

“I like to see all the nice bears that everyone did. I think it’s a really cool thing that they’re doing for the community,” Grace Bennett of Clarks Summit said.

While the Bears in the Summit festival continues through next Saturday, the actual bear statues are expected to remain scattered across Clark Summit for the entire year.