New art gallery in Stroudsburg

(WBRE/WYOU) — When the Pocono Arts Council moved out of its 7th Street home in Stroudsburg in April to a county-owned space, some wondered if the art-loving community could replace the space.

The Andrei Art Gallery has moved into the space and is ready to show off the art of Andrei Protsouk and his son, Dennis. It will also be a gathering place for art lovers. People can also watch as the work is being done in the studio.

“That’s exactly kind of why we wanted to be more centralized and offer a showroom to the community so that people can come and gather here,” Dennis said.

“Most of the people who work here and create paintings, they also show in New York, Washington, and Philadelphia,” Andrei said.

The grand opening is Saturday at 6 p.m. Anyone who loves art is welcome to attend.