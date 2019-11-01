New allegations against Sandusky being investigated

(WBRE/WYOU) — Penn State University is investigating a new allegation of abuse by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of sexually abusing ten boys over at least 15 years. He was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.

A university spokesperson says an incident report this week describes a victim being sexually assaulted between June of 2000 and September of 2010. The report lists two counts of rape and two other counts of sex offenses at the Lasch Football Building.

Sandusky’s attorney says his client does not know what the allegations are about and he denies anything happened.