New Aldi’s in Monroe County opens

(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the day hundreds of people in Monroe County have been waiting for, for a long time.

The new Aldi’s held its grand opening Thursday in Pocono Summit. When Eyewitness News stopped by, the parking lot was packed and check-out lines were long.

Customers paid a quarter to use a shopping cart, then got that quarter back after returning the cart to make sure they didn’t clutter the parking lot. Shoppers say they enjoy the fresh produce, which is delivered daily, and the great prices.

“Good store, good anticipation of waiting for the new Aldi and it’s nice to be here,” Maggie Fein of Albrightsville said.

“When they started construction, wow! That’s great for us, for a lot of people, 100 percent,” Asea Arca of Mount Pocono said.

To celebrate Thursday’s grand opening, free product samples and prizes were offered. The first 100 shoppers had a chance to win gift cards and free produce for a year.