New affordable micro-transit app navigates its way to the area

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new means of public transportation has just hit parts of Northeast and Central Pennsylvania.

Eyewitness News spoke with the executive director of the company behind the new service, who explains how this will provide more efficient traveling for rural communities.

Stop Hopper was launched last month. Now residents in Selinsgrove and Sunbury have a new way of getting around the area.

“We’re working with Fermano Brothers, the tomato food processor, to help people get to work. So we’re really excited about that, it’s brand new. So that’s something that we’ve never done before,” said Rich Farr, executive director of rabbittransit.

Residents in parts of Syder and Northumberland Counties from Northumberland along the river through Sunbury to Selinsgrove, as seen on this map, will be able to travel throughout the area for a small fee.





“It’s $2 a trip. If you’re a senior it’s free. And so it’s on-demand service, pick you up at your door, take you to where you want to go, within that geofenced area,” Farr explained.

Other ride-sharing services can be pricy, especially in small communities with less traffic. Farr says this project will provide affordable transportation to areas with fewer people. And it’s all done through an app.

“If you just search Stop Hopper, you get the app, you download it and you can see all of our Stop Hopper locations. And you can pay through the app it’s very exciting,” said Farr.

To learn more about scheduling and availability click here