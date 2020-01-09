New addition coming to Keystone College campus

LA PLUME, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Big improvements at Keystone College in Lackawanna County. They have a new building on campus offering a fitness gym, restaurant and more.

Keystone College is a historic campus. The first building was built in the late 1800s. The campus has not seen a new building since the early 2000s. Until now. Erika Winklebleck is working out inside Keystone Fitness which is inside the college’s new addition on campus.

“It’s so nice to have this here and not have to drive to Tunkhannock or to Clarks Summit. To be right here in my little town, it’s really exciting,” Winklebleck said.

The gym is owned and operated by a local physical therapist, Frank Cawley. Once the building is complete, it will be home to a Starbucks as well as an eatery and market next door. Plus a restaurant and Federal Credit Union a couple doors down.

“To know it’s open to the public, it’s such a breath of fresh air for this town,” Winklebleck said.

“All these things will be great not only for the Keystone community but for the local community as well. It’s really a win-win,” Fran Calpin, senior director of college relations for Keystone College, said.

Calpin says construction on the $3.5 million commercial building started in mid-summer around the same time Keystone started its entryway project which added a roundabout, new pavement, and streetscaping. The college received nearly $3 million in state grants for the projects.

“Really give a new sense of life and a new sense of excitement,” Calpin said.

Along with the building in the heart of campus, the college is also building an athletic club near the football field.

“It is a great mix of the old with the new of the historic and the modern,” Calpin said.

“I walked here, so I got my warm-up by walking here and then get on the treadmill and I get to see people from the community. I see a lot of the fire people here and some college kids,” Winklebleck said.

Keystone College students receive a free gym membership as part of their tuition. The building is expected to be completed soon with a grand opening next month.