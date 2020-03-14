Nescopeck babysitter charged with child endangerment

NESCOPECK BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nescopeck woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of 3rd Street Saturday afternoon, after reports came in of a child hanging outside a second story window.

Mallory Daniel was later found unresponsive while taking care of two young children.

State police say Daniel admitted to using narcotics prior to assuming responsibility of a one-year-old and a four-year-old.

Daniel was taken into custody, charged, and remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.