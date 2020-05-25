NEPA WWII vet shares meaning of Memorial Day

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -A World War II veteran is sharing in his own words the meaning of Memorial Day.

97-year-old John Wrazien of Dupont is a community living resident at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

As a teenager, he enlisted in the US Army and would later be part of the 1944 D-Day invasion in Normandy when more than 2,500 U.S. troops were killed.

Before his military service Mr. Wrazien said, “memorial Day to me at one time I didn’t really, really feel what it was.”

But now he encourages us all to pause and remember the fallen for what they represented.

We’ll hear more from this Pennsylvania Patriot about what Memorial Day means to him tonight on Eyewitness News at Five.