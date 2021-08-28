NEPA vet’s mission to evacuate interpreter

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A local veteran of the war in Afghanistan is lobbying to get his former interpreter safely evacuated from the Middle East country in upheaval.

Lackawanna County resident Earl Granville served nine years in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He lost one of his legs in a 2008 roadside bombing in Afghanistan.

Granville says his interpreter aided him while waiting for a helicopter. Granville says this interpreter has been working with coalition forces for nearly a decade.

“In those moments, we’re trained to do what we’re supposed to do. And we got to work, and so was my interpreter. He got right there just like everybody else and assisted where we needed him,” Granville said.

Granville says the interpreter reached out to him for help when U.S. forces began to withdraw troops from Afghanistan this summer.