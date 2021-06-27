NEPA tries to cool off in warm weather, braces for potential heat wave

WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — People all over NEPA were desperately trying to cool off.

Eyewitness News caught up with some people in Wyoming County who enjoyed the day by the water. If one bank sign is any indication, we’re in for more uncomfortable sleeping nights and scorching summer days. This is just the beginning.

“It feels good to be outside and be in the water during such a hot day,” Drew Wilson of Factoryville said.

Dozens of people came out to Riverside Park in Tunkhannock to take a dip in the Susquehanna River and cool off, with temperatures reaching the 90s.

But humans weren’t the only ones soaking up the sunshine on Sunday in Wyoming County. Wilson and his water-loving dog Finn played fetch with rocks for hours. He put on her life vest and headed to the park’s boat launch for a refreshing day.

“We come down here a lot. It’s just a nice spot, easy to get to, and it’s great to come down here and just relax for a little while, and then she gets to tire herself out a little bit too,” Wilson said.

Tunkhannock native Jessie Hines and her family spent the evening walking the riverbanks with their pets too.

“We really just came out here to take our dogs out for a nice swim and enjoy the weather a little bit before we have to go back to work on Monday,” Hines said.

The hot temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week. Officials say if we reach two more days in the 90s, it’s officially a heat wave.