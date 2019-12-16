NEPA taking sides on presidential impeachment

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A protest gathering outside Representative Matt Cartwright’s office is how Monday morning started in Wilkes-Barre. Citizens of Pennsylvania’s 8th District say they aren’t being represented with news of Cartwright turning towards a yes vote on presidential impeachment.

“I want him to know that we need Trump to stay in,” said Becky Green, a pro-Trump protester from Tunkhannock. “If he votes no on Trump, he is not representing what Pennsylvania wants.”

A counter-protest formed as the region has strong ties to both parties.

Eyewitness News spoke with representatives on both sides of the aisle.

Representative Dan Meuser is staunchly against the impeachment and says congress is not serving the American public, but working against the president looking towards 2020.

“This impeachment process is ridiculous and those who vote for it are acting in an extremely political manner, doing nothing other than trying to damage a president rather than let the people decide who our next president should be,” said Meuser.

Meuser and Cartwright both represent diverse political landscapes. Cartwright says he’s the last of the top dems to turn towards the impeachment, as he’s worked and succeeded to pass bills with this administration.

Cartwright tells Eyewitness News he’s not pro-impeachment, he just wants the process to prove the guilt or innocence of the president.

“Only when nobody from the white house showed up, when they were invited to give us the innocent side of the story,” said Cartwright.”That’s when I realized we’ve got to send that over to the senate so that the full story can be heard.”