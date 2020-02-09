NEPA Sings competition benefits CASA of Luzerne County

(WBRE/WYOU) — More than 40 aspiring singers showed up Saturday at Wyoming Seminary’s Kirby Center for Creative Arts in Kingston.

They competed in the third annual NEPA Sings competition. The event benefits CASA of Luzerne County, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. The non-profit group recruits, trains, and supports community volunteers to serve as the voice of abused and neglected children in the Luzerne County court system. The need for these special advocates is greater than ever, with about 525 Luzerne County children in foster care placement.

“I think the biggest single strength that CASA provides is when the judge appoints an advocate, the advocate is appointed to one case, and one child or sibling group. So it’s that one to one relationship, that one one contact and attention that is designed to provide the judge with more information that he or she would have in making decisions that are in the child’s best interest,” CASA executive director John Aciukewicz said.

12 finalists were selected Saturday and will compete in the finals on April 22nd.