NEPA leaders meet in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A meeting of the minds. Mayors from across the region gathered in Wilkes-Barre to talk about issues they share, and possible solutions.

The group of mayors come together every couple of months to talk about their problems and brainstorm ways to improve their municipalities. Friday they had two new members attend who both say their excited to join forces.

“Obviously we’re here in northeast Pennsylvania and Williamsport is just on the edge of that and I’m very thankful that Mayor Brown and the other mayors reached out to myself and allowed me to be a part of this,” Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter said.

The discussions are pretty informal, but it gives them the opportunity to exchange opinions and work through similar issues.





“The problems are similar. Naturally if you have a large town like Williamsport versus Kingston who’s a small municipality, we have the same problem but theirs is on a larger scale,” Kingston Mayor Paul Roberts said.

Friday they discussed problems with recycling and trash disposal and repaving the roads in their areas. The group has been meeting for about 15 months and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown says there’s no limit to what they can conquer together.

“Brain power, power in numbers as far as the people we represent and also creative minds that work together. And we have seven great creative minds that are working together in partnership,” Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said.

Municipalities interested in joining should contact the mayor’s office in Wilkes-Barre.

Their next meeting will be in about two months and they plan on discussing blight remediations.