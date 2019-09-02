NEPA Labor Day Celebration

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Labor Day weekend is coming to an end.

One group of people were determined to celebrate, rain or shine.

Eyewitness Reporter Revathi Janaswamy checked out the festivities at Kirby Park.

The rainy, gloomy weather did not deter those at the Labor Day festival at Kirby Park, Monday morning.

“We had a lot of fun. People enjoy it. It’s an annual event,” said Tom Bindus, Secretary of the NEPA Labor Day Festival Committee

This is the seventh year that the Labor Day festival has been held at Kirby Park. Those who attend enjoy good food and listen to live music performed by various bands while the kids take part in a coloring book contest.

The festival kicked off with opening remarks followed by a walk for feds and contracts. It was hosted by the American Federation of Government Employees, or AFGE, local 2809.

“We’re currently bargaining our contract. And management has not been following our normal agreements, our collective bargaining ground rules,” added Barrie Sue Bryant, Acting President of AFGE Local 2809.

“When you’re together you can really make a difference. So that’s what we’re trying to prove. Trying to make a point that standing alone is nothing. Standing together makes all the difference in the world” said Patty Krushnowski.

Patty Krushnowski, President of the Labor Day Festival, says there are many difficulties that face workers and unions that need to be talked about

“It seems like there are so many important issues that you know we could probably be walking from now until we retire,”

The event committee also teamed up with Wilkes Barre Area School District to sell tickets for a fundraiser called ‘Helmets for Vets’. For one dollar people can enter to win one of the remaining helmets from Coughlin, Meyers, or G.A.R., or a helmet signed by the Wolfpack football team.

“All the schools are consolidating to one school, so people that belonged to other schools – say for example he graduated from Meyers, he’d want a helmet from Meyers,” Said Patty Krushnowski, President of the NEPA Labor Day Festival Committee.

The proceeds of the fundraiser will go to veterans receiving care at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans’ Administration Medical Center. Winners of the helmets will be chosen in October.

Krushnowski hopes people will support laborers and join the community event – if not this year then next year.

“Mark it on your calendar cause we’re not going to go away. And neither are a lot of our problems so if you can come out and at least join, join us. Because it is a community event as he said, so I’d like to see everyone out.”