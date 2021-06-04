‘NEPA Gives’ reaches million-dollar milestone in less than 24 hours

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’ve all seen how non-profits have struggled during the pandemic.

That struggle is what led to an online fundraiser which supports philanthropic efforts of non-profits across our region.

Cheers of triumph rang out at the NEPA Gives’ headquarters Friday night. The fundraiser surpassed its goal of collecting $1 million in less than 24 hours.

“It’s a really wonderful example to show people what can be achieved when we work together for the good of our community,” Scranton Area Community Foundation, President & CEO, Laura Ducceschi said.

The second annual online day of giving was organized by the charitable minds behind eight community foundations in northeastern PA. They more than doubled the total from last year.

“These funds go specifically right to the nonprofits that raise them. 100 percent goes right to the organizations that are doing amazing work to drive their mission in northeastern Pennsylvania,” Ducceschi said.







More than 240 nonprofits and organizations across eight counties participated this year, including Wilkes-Barre’s Diamond City Partnership.

“The last year was very hard for so many people, especially downtown Wilkes-Barre. So all of that funding will be going to different programming and things we’re getting started for the next year,” Medina Saeed, Marketing Specialist at Diamond City Partnership, said.

Helping communities like Wilkes-Barre recover from the COVID-19 pandemic is at the heart of NEPA Gives mission. Ducceschi says the event stretched donor dollars even further, with bonus funds from sponsors and cash prizes – all to support the imperative work of our local nonprofits.

“Organizations really need that funding so we will keep going as long as the generosity goes along with it,” Ducceschi said.

The portal to donate to the NEPA Gives campaign closes at midnight.