NEPA cleaning up after back-to-back storms

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Back-to-back storms this week caused widespread damage in NEPA. Now people are dealing with the aftermath and county officials and first responders are trying to help.

Severe thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday left thousands without power across NEPA. More than 3,000 households in Bradford County are still in the dark Thursday evening after a storm rolled through Wednesday night ripping down power lines.

“It was like being in a tornado. I heard the roof on top of the house wrinkling up,” Ethan Mosier of Rome Township said.

Downed trees damaged trailers at a trailer park in Rome Township.

“Trailer roofs taken down. A guy up the road had a trailer roof ripped off his house, upended trees. There’s trees laid down across the creek. I got a swing set I put back together. Just a bunch of damage,” American Modern Homes site manager Daniel Worthington said.

Residents are now concerned about flooding due to the trees clogging Bullard Creek. Monroe County saw the worst of it Tuesday night, when severe weather caused widespread damage and power outages.

Monroe County Emergency Management converted Pleasant Valley Middle School in Broadheadsville to a cooling center Wednesday and Thursday, so residents without power could escape the heat.

Monroe County EMA coordinator, Will Clark says power companies worked around the clock to get power restored. They’re still in the area Thursday standing by in case another storm hits.

Clark urges residents to stay alert for downed power lines and flash flooding in a storm.

“Stay in your car because you’re more protected with your rubber tires and you don’t want to drive over lines. When you’re out in the road, if you see standing water, you don’t know if the road is washed out underneath. It only takes a little bit of water, and it will pick your car right up and take you downstream,” Clark said.