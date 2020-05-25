NEPA band performs Memorial Day concert

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A parking lot party served as a patriotic act for an audience that never left the building because of the pandemic.

The NEPA band Franklin House performed a Memorial Day concert outside the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

Even though the performance started solemn with a rendition of Amazing Grace, most of the music the band played was contemporary from the 1960s and 70s.

One vet who spoke through his window said he liked everything about it. We’ll have more on this on later editions of Eyewitness News at 5.