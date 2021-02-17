Nellie Bly Scholarship for higher education

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf wants to bet on Pennsylvania students to earn a degree, while graduating with less debt.

The Nellie Bly Scholarship was proposed to help ease the burden of higher education. It’s a needs-based program to help nearly 44,000 students with household income under $105,000 cover college costs at the 14 state system of higher education universities.

In exchange, students agree to stay in Pennsylvania after graduation for the same number of years as they receive the benefit, or the scholarship turns into a low-interest loan.

The program also creates an emergency grand fund at PASSHE to meet any emergency expenses of the scholarship awardees.