NEIU-19 schools now closed two weeks

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of school districts in our region had already announced they would be closing well before the governor’s order.

Many are members of NEIU-19 in the Scranton area. The superintendents of 20 school districts from four counties, including the Scranton School District, met Friday morning to talk about the coronavirus and what they should do moving forward.

The decision was to close down starting on Monday for at least a week. This in the the interest of public safety.

“Before any learning can take place we want to ensure our kids are safe and have a safe learning environment,” Riverside School District superintendent Paul Brennan said.

That was the bottom line and consensus from the superintendents of school districts that belong to the NEIU-19. Brennan is the superintendent of the Riverside School District in Taylor, Lackawanna County. He says the closing gives all district officials some breathing room to plan ahead.

“As you know the situation is very complicated and it’s very fluid. Every hour we are getting new information so taking off next week buys us time to make the necessary adjustments moving forward,” Brennan said.

That one-week closure became two weeks by order of Governor Wolf. Meg Horger and her son, Ian Zagropski, are not surprised by the closure.

“Well, I think they have to do what’s responsible and safe and there’s a lot of variables that people maybe don’t understand. My son really doesn’t want to be off for the week because he’s missing track practice, his friends, and getting behind on school work, but it has to be done,” Horger said.

“I think it’s definitely important for our school to act first it’s a wise decision for us to take these precautionary measures,” Zagropski said.

Brennan and other school officials Eyewitness News spoke with across the region in recent days say they have never seen anything quite like this before and they too are learning day by day about COVID-19.