Neighbors react to Stroud Township fatal shooting

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more tonight about the death of a Monroe County man.

Investigators say he was killed during a violent physical domestic dispute inside his home. 20-year-old Nicholas Azzaretto is charged in the death of his 58-year-old father Frank Azzaretto. People in the area are reacting to the killing.

“It’s terrible. Horrible for such a nice neighborhood. I feel very bad for the family. It’s sickening,” neighbor Brian Hall said.

Hall lives near the Azzaretto family home on Wisteria Court in Stroud Township. Police say 20-year-old Nicholas Azzaretto shot his father 58-year-old Frank Azzaretto in the torso area during a violent physical domestic dispute. It all began just before 11 p.m. Thursday night.

“I heard lots of sirens and lights flashing. I woke up, looked out the window, saw police cars. Then the lights when off and it hit silent. I thought they drive and were gone down the road,” Hall said.

According to an arrest affidavit Frank Azzaretto was having a violent argument with his wife Patricia Azzaretto regarding a cell phone bill. That argument became physical.

Nicholas Azzaretto tried to calm his father down. At one point his father pushed him into the basement. He returned upstairs with a 12-gauge shotgun and shot his father in the upper torso area. He was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Pocono. People in the area say they are not surprised by the violence so close to home.

“No not at all. Like it happens everyday and I think maybe because there is more media coverage. Now that we hear more about it. No, it doesn’t surprise me,” Charlie Coco of East Stroudsburg said.

“Well I’ve been living here 20 years. It was a nice place. Nothing surprises me anymore. It’s all over people shooting people, families shooting each other,” Harriet Dronska of Stroud Township said.

Azzaretto is charged with third degree murder and voluntary manslaughter. He faces 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Right now, he’s jailed without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on February 28th.