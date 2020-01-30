Neighbors react to Ross Township man’s death

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about the murder of a 91-year-old Luzerne County man.

Wednesday state troopers charged his grandson with homicide. 19-year-old Joshua Bacon is accused of beating George Bacon to death at their home in the Sweet Valley area. State troopers say Joshua Bacon lashed during an alcohol and drug-fueled rage and beat his grandfather to death. Friends and neighbors of the Bacon family are still trying to come to grips with what happened.

When asked if he had anything to say about what happened that night or if he hurt his grandfather, Joshua Bacon replied, “No comment. Talk to my lawyer.”

Investigators say Joshua Bacon murdered his grandfather, 91-year-old George Bacon in the early morning hours of January 24th. His bloodied body was found on the floor of the home on Oliver Road in Ross Township. Wednesday was all quiet in the neighborhood. Someone tied a bouquet of flowers on the garage door. Bob Mansfield lives just up the street.

“The fact that he’s been there a year, George took him in. It’s just so hard to believe yet it is so hard to believe, but that’s the world today,” Mansfield said.

Mansfield says this neighborhood, which is also known as North Lake, is always very quiet but this tragedy has changed this place forever.

“It’s a bad thing and everybody around here realizes that because George was a good guy. He was really a good guy. You lose the good ones that hurts, that hurts,” Mansfield said.

Bob Bachman actually stopped by the Luzerne County Prison hoping to catch a glimpse of Joshua Bacon as he was led to his arraignment Wednesday morning. He knows the family a long time.

“They are a wonderful family including him. He just messed up a little bit. It was an accident. You know when you’re on those drugs you’re not in good shape,” Bachman said.

Bacon was already locked up on aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges for allegedly attacking two state troopers as they tried to take him into custody. Wednesday he was charged with third degree murder in the beating of his grandfather.

Bacon was locked up without bail. He will have a preliminary hearing on February 6th.